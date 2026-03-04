Connor Bedard headshot

Connor Bedard News: Earns pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Bedard logged two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Bedard has five goals and four assists over his last nine outings, with this being his second multi-point effort in that span. The 20-year-old center is up to 57 points (18 on the power play), 158 shots on net, 36 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 48 appearances. Bedard has had a strong year and is just 10 points shy of matching his total from 2024-25. He should be able to eclipse the 70-point mark this year.

