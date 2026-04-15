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Connor Bedard News: Ends campaign with two-assist game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Bedard notched two assists and six PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Bedard didn't score over the last 10 games of the season, but he still racked up eight assists in that span. The 20-year-old took a step forward in his third NHL campaign, earning 30 goals, 45 assists, 226 shots on net, 50 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 69 appearances. It's the first time Bedard has finished above a point-per-game pace, but it's safe to assume it won't be the last time.

Connor Bedard
Chicago Blackhawks
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