Connor Bedard News: Ends campaign with two-assist game
Bedard notched two assists and six PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Bedard didn't score over the last 10 games of the season, but he still racked up eight assists in that span. The 20-year-old took a step forward in his third NHL campaign, earning 30 goals, 45 assists, 226 shots on net, 50 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 69 appearances. It's the first time Bedard has finished above a point-per-game pace, but it's safe to assume it won't be the last time.
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