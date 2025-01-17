Connor Bedard News: Extends impressive streak

Bedard scored a goal and took three shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Bedard couldn't score in the shootout, but the star center still made his presence felt by finding the twine in regulation. This was his second straight game with a goal, but the 19-year-old prospect has been nothing short of spectacular of late. He's cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last 12 games dating back to Dec. 21, a span in which he's tallied 14 points (six goals, eight assists) while also adding 27 shots, seven hits and three blocked shots.