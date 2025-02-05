Fantasy Hockey
Connor Bedard headshot

Connor Bedard News: Hands out power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Bedard notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Bedard helped out on a Ryan Donato tally in the third period. The 19-year-old Bedard continues to offer consistent offense with points in eight of his last 10 outings, though his last multi-point effort was Jan. 8 versus the Avalanche. He's up to 46 points (21 on the power play), 126 shots on net, 28 PIM and a minus-23 rating through 53 appearances this season.

Connor Bedard
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
