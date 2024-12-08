Connor Bedard News: Helps out on power play

Bedard logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Bedard has two goals and three helpers over his last six games, with all of that production coming on the power play. His last even-strength contribution was a two-assist game versus the Ducks on Nov. 19. The 19-year-old center is up to 20 points, 68 shots on net, 11 power-play points and a minus-13 rating through 27 appearances, a decent level of overall production with some obvious flaws from playing on a rebuilding team.