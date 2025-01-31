Fantasy Hockey
Connor Bedard headshot

Connor Bedard News: Keeps rolling with goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 11:19am

Bedard scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Bedard has goals in back-to-back games and has gotten on the scoresheet in four straight contests. He heated up just before the holiday break and hasn't slowed down in January with five goals and seven helpers over 13 outings. The 19-year-old is up to 15 goals, 45 points, 120 shots on net and a minus-23 rating through 51 appearances this season.

Connor Bedard
Chicago Blackhawks
