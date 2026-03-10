Connor Bedard headshot

Connor Bedard News: Keeps rolling with two helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Bedard logged two assists, five shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Bedard has five points over his last four contests. The 20-year-old is continuing to provide steady offense on the top line and first power-play unit. For the season, he has reached the 60-point mark and remains on track for a career year. He has 26 goals, 34 assists, 18 power-play points, 170 shots on net and 38 PIM through 51 appearances.

Connor Bedard
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Bedard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Bedard See More
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
Author Image
Michael Finewax
15 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
16 days ago