Connor Bedard News: Keeps rolling with two helpers

Bedard logged two assists, five shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Bedard has five points over his last four contests. The 20-year-old is continuing to provide steady offense on the top line and first power-play unit. For the season, he has reached the 60-point mark and remains on track for a career year. He has 26 goals, 34 assists, 18 power-play points, 170 shots on net and 38 PIM through 51 appearances.