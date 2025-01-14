Connor Bedard News: Nets power-play goal in loss
Bedard scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-3 in Monday's 5-2 loss to Calgary.
Bedard saw a nine-game point streak snapped against the Oilers on Saturday but quickly got back on the scoresheet. His goal Monday pulled the Blackhawks within one during a major penalty on Martin Pospisil, but Calgary replied with a shorthanded tally a couple minutes later. Bedard is up to 12 goals, 39 points (18 on the power play), 104 shots on net and a minus-21 rating through 44 appearances. He hasn't taken a large step forward on offense, but Chicago has shuffled its lines frequently, making it tough for Bedard to find chemistry with any steady linemates.
