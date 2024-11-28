Connor Bedard News: Nets PP goal vs. Dallas

Bedard scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

Bedard bolstered Chicago's lead to 3-0 just 41 seconds into the second period with a snap shot while on the power play. This was Bedard's fourth goal of the campaign, but the 19-year-old center is enduring a rough start to the campaign when compared to the numbers he posted as a rookie. He averaged nearly a point per game in 2023-24, with 61 points across 68 regular-season appearances, but he's been limited to "only"16 points in 22 games thus far in 2024-25. Fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much about that, however, and while Bedard could continue to navigate through some growing as a 19-year-old, he remains one of the game's brightest young players.