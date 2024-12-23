Connor Bedard News: Opens scoring in loss

Bedard scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and logged two PIM in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Bedard opened the scoring at 6:47 of the first period. He has five tallies and eight assists over 12 outings in a productive December. The 19-year-old center is up to nine goals, 30 points, 85 shots on net and a minus-12 rating over 35 appearances, though he remains firmly in a top-line role. He's on a virtually identical scoring pace to last year, when he had 61 points in 68 outings as a rookie.