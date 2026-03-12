Connor Bedard News: Plays hero Thursday
Bedard scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.
This outing gave Bedard two goals and five assists across six games in March. The superstar center is up to 27 goals, including four game-winners, as well as 35 assists, 172 shots on net, 38 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 52 appearances. Bedard is now just five points shy of matching his total from 82 contests a year ago.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Bedard See More
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?3 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 66 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week11 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice17 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Bedard See More