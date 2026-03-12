Connor Bedard headshot

Connor Bedard News: Plays hero Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Bedard scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

This outing gave Bedard two goals and five assists across six games in March. The superstar center is up to 27 goals, including four game-winners, as well as 35 assists, 172 shots on net, 38 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 52 appearances. Bedard is now just five points shy of matching his total from 82 contests a year ago.

Connor Bedard
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
