Connor Bedard News: Point streak up to nine games

Bedard recorded an assist and four PIM in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Bedard set up a Ryan Donato tally in the first period. The 19-year-old Bedard extended his point streak to nine games, and he's earned four goals and eight assists in that span. He's in a groove, which is all the more impressive given how inconsistent the Blackhawks' offense can be as a whole. For the season, he has 38 points, 101 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 42 appearances.