Connor Bedard News: Pots two points in win

Bedard recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

Bedard has found the twine in three of his last four contests, and the 20-year-old star center is aiming to end the campaign on a strong note. Bedard has recorded 56 points across 71 games this season, and he remains on pace to best the numbers he delivered as a rookie with 61 points across 68 appearances last year. Bedard remains one of the most exciting prospects in the NHL, and his first two years in the league have backed that statement up.