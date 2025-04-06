Connor Bedard News: Provides helper on game-winner

Bedard notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Bedard timed a pass to give space for Ilya Mikheyev to break into the Penguins' zone alone. The play worked, and Mikheyev ended up with the game-winning tally. Bedard has gone six games without a goal but has racked up four assists in that span. The 19-year-old reached the 60-point mark for the second year in a row, and he also set a career high with his 40th assist. He's added 183 shots on net, 44 hits, 35 blocked shots, 64 PIM and a minus-38 rating over 77 appearances.