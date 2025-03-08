Connor Bedard News: Scores game-winner Friday

Bedard scored the game-winning goal on overtime and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

Bedard came through when the Blackhawks needed him the most, and he notched his 17th goal of the season with only 1:50 left in overtime to give Chicago the victory. More importantly, that goal snapped Bedard's seven-game pointless drought. The 19-year-old posted 61 points in 68 games as a rookie last season, and he's up to 51 points across 63 contests in the current campaign. If he stays healthy, he has a shot at setting new career-high marks in both goals and points once the regular season ends in April.