Connor Bedard News: Scores once again Saturday

Bedard scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Bedard has found the back of the net in his last two appearances, and the 19-year-old star center has already notched nine points across nine appearances this season. Even though the Blackhawks are bound to struggle in 2024-25, Bedard should be one of the team's few productive fantasy options across all formats. The lack of consistency is an issue, though, as he hasn't been able to chip in with points in three of his last six outings.