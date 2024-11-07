Connor Bedard News: Slides power-play helper

Bedard recorded a power-play assist, three hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.

Bedard has four helpers over four games in November, but he has gone six contests without a goal. The 19-year-old is up to 13 points (six on the power play), 50 shots on net, six hits, 11 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-4 rating through 15 contests overall. Bedard has modestly upped his shot rate this season, but he's converting at just a 6.0 percent clip, so he'll likely benefit from both the higher volume and a little positive regression as the campaign progresses.