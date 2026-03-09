Connor Bedard News: Snaps scoring drought

Bedard scored a goal and took three shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Bedard ended his three-game goal drought -- his longest since a four-game stretch between Jan. 22 and Jan. 27 -- when it mattered the most, as he evened things up at 3-3 with 1:20 left in the third period. Bedard continues to find ways to produce for a struggling Blackhawks team, and he has five points (three goals, two assists) in six games since the Olympic break, despite Chicago going 1-5-0 in that stretch,