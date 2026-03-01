Connor Bedard headshot

Connor Bedard News: Strikes opening power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Bedard scored a power-play goal, placed three shots on net and served two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Colorado.

Bedard's power-play tally secured him a twine finder in each of Chicago's first two games following the Olympic break. Overall, the 20-year-old superstar has 25 goals, 55 points and 151 shots on net across 46 games this season. He'll be an enticing name to watch down the stretch of the fantasy season, as he has provided the Blackhawks with seven points over his last seven games. Bedard has also taken a step up in his shooting efficiency this season, as he currently carries a 16.6 shooting percentage compared to his 11.8 percentage across 82 regular-season games a year ago.

Connor Bedard
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
