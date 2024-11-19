Connor Bedard News: Supplies two assists

Bedard notched two assists, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Bedard ended a three-game point drought by setting up both of Jason Dickinson's tallies in the contest. It's been 10 contests since Bedard scored a goal, but he has managed a decent six assists in that span. For fantasy purposes, Bedard played at left wing Tuesday to accommodate Dickinson, a natural center, on the top line. If that lasts long enough, Bedard could gain some positional flexibility. The 19-year-old has three goals, 12 assists, 55 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-6 rating through 19 appearances this season.