Connor Bedard News: Tallies in overtime loss

Bedard scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

Bedard has four goals and seven assists over 11 outings in March. The 20-year-old is up to 29 goals, 66 points, 188 shots on net and 42 PIM over 57 appearances. He's one goal away from hitting 30 for the first time in his career, and he's two points away from setting a career high after logging 67 points in all 82 contests a year ago.