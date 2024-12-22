Connor Bedard News: Three points in losing effort

Bedard scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.

The teen phenom got Chicago on the board midway through the second period, then helped set up two Tyler Bertuzzi tallies in the third as the visitors tried to rally from a 5-1 deficit. Bedard has three multi-point performances in the last six games, and over the last 13 contests he's piled up five goals and 14 points.