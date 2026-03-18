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Connor Bedard News: Two helpers in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Bedard notched two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

The 20-year-old center was a big reason why Chicago even came away with a point in the standings, as Bedard helped set up tallies by Ryan Greene in the second period and Frank Nazar in the third to erase an early 3-1 deficit. Bedard has produced multi-point performances in three of the last four games, and in 10 contests since the Olympic break he's amassed four goals and 11 points. Despite missing 12 games in December and January due to a shoulder injury, he needs only three more goals to reach 30 for the first time, and he's six points shy of his first 70-point campaign.

Connor Bedard
Chicago Blackhawks
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