Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Bedard headshot

Connor Bedard News: Two points in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Bedard produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

The 19-year-old phenom helped set up Chicago's first goal of the night, an Ilya Mikheyev tally late in the first period, before potting the game's final tally midway through the third. Bedard extended his point streak to eight games in the process, a stretch in which he's racked up four goals and 11 points.

Connor Bedard
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now