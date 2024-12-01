Fantasy Hockey
Connor Bedard News: Two power-play points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Bedard scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and went minus-4 in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Both of Bedard's points were on the power play, which helped to make up for a poor performance at even strength. He's collected four points over his last three outings, all on the power play. It's an improvement compared to his 12-game goal drought from Oct. 28 to Nov. 23, but there are still areas for the 19-year-old to work on. Bedard has five tallies, 14 helpers, 10 power-play points, 66 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 24 appearances this season.

Connor Bedard
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
