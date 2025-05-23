Fantasy Hockey
Connor Brown headshot

Connor Brown News: Buries goal Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Brown scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Brown has been missing practices while managing some sort of issue, but it hasn't kept him off the ice yet. This goal was his first since Game 1 of the second round, a span of five contests in which he had just one assist. The 31-year-old winger is at five goals, three helpers, 21 shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 13 playoff outings. He continues to fill a middle-six role while offering some defensive upside.

Connor Brown
Edmonton Oilers
