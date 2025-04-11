Connor Brown News: Deposits empty-netter Friday

Brown scored an empty-net goal on six shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Brown has three goals over two games since he was elevated to the top line amid the Oilers' injury crisis. The 31-year-old has thrown it back to the Erie Otters days while playing alongside Connor McDavid, and it's helping the Oilers stay warm while they're missing big-name teammates. Brown is now at 12 goals, 29 points, 117 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 79 appearances.