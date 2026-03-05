Connor Brown headshot

Connor Brown News: Forces overtime Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Brown scored a goal on six shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Brown's tally with 2:21 left in the third period forced overtime, erasing the third deficit the Devils faced in the contest. The winger has a goal and three assists over his last three outings. He's up to 11 goals, 26 points, 79 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 55 appearances. He's getting ice time in all situations and should be able to provide some depth scoring in fantasy.

Connor Brown
New Jersey Devils
