Connor Brown News: Forces overtime Wednesday
Brown scored a goal on six shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.
Brown's tally with 2:21 left in the third period forced overtime, erasing the third deficit the Devils faced in the contest. The winger has a goal and three assists over his last three outings. He's up to 11 goals, 26 points, 79 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 55 appearances. He's getting ice time in all situations and should be able to provide some depth scoring in fantasy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Brown See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 2174 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, December 1481 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season91 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, November 18107 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, October 30126 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Brown See More