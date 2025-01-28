Connor Brown News: Gathers helper Monday

Brown notched an assist and two PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Coincidentally, Brown's last point was also a helper versus the Kraken on Jan. 4. The 31-year-old didn't get on the scoresheet over 10 contests between meetings with the Oilers' division rival. Brown is now at 20 points through 50 outings, but just two of those points have come in January. He's added 73 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating while mainly playing in a middle-six role this season.