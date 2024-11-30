Connor Brown News: Generates assist in win

Brown notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Brown failed to score over the last nine games of November, but he had four assists and 10 shots on net in that span. The 30-year-old defensive winger is up to eight points, 42 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 24 outings this season. He's been playing on the second line at even strength, and while his offense has improved in that role, he'll likely slip down the lineup once Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed) or Zach Hyman (undisclosed) can return.