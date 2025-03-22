Connor Brown News: Hands out helper in win

Brown logged an assist and fired three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Brown set up a Jeff Skinner goal in the second period, which put the Oilers ahead 3-2. Over 11 contests in March, Brown has contributed a goal and two helpers while filling a bottom-six role. The 31-year-old winger is up to 25 points, 98 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 70 appearances. While it's a better pace than last year's 12 points in 71 regular-season games, Brown's modest offense and relatively low non-scoring production make him a poor option for most fantasy managers.