Brown got involved with a secondary helper in the first period before netting the go-ahead goal midway through the second. With the pair of points, the 31-year-old winger is up to six goals, two assists and 22 shots on net through 15 games this season. The points were his first since his seven-game stretch on the shelf from Nov. 1-15 due to an upper-body injury. When healthy, Brown has been involved a fair amount in New Jersey's offensive plans from the third line. He could become relevant in deep leagues if he starts to trend closer towards the 30-point mark that he reached with Edmonton during the 2024-25 regular season.