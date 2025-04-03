Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Brown headshot

Connor Brown News: Opens scoring Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Brown scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Brown snapped an 11-game goal drought with the opening tally in this contest. Over that span, he was limited to two assists and 17 shots on net. The 31-year-old winger has mainly played in a middle-six role with minimal power-play usage, so a lack of offense shouldn't come as a surprise. He's up to nine goals, 26 points, 104 shots, 35 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 75 appearances this season. Brown is one of four Oilers to have played in every game so far, along with Evan Bouchard, Vasily Podkolzin and Brett Kulak.

Connor Brown
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now