Connor Brown News: Opens scoring Thursday
Brown scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
Brown snapped an 11-game goal drought with the opening tally in this contest. Over that span, he was limited to two assists and 17 shots on net. The 31-year-old winger has mainly played in a middle-six role with minimal power-play usage, so a lack of offense shouldn't come as a surprise. He's up to nine goals, 26 points, 104 shots, 35 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 75 appearances this season. Brown is one of four Oilers to have played in every game so far, along with Evan Bouchard, Vasily Podkolzin and Brett Kulak.
