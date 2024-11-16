Connor Brown News: Plucks apple Saturday

Brown recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Brown has collected four points over his last five contests. The 30-year-old winger is starting to get involved in the offense more, as is linemate Adam Henrique. Brown has three goals, two assists, 33 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 18 appearances. He's strong enough defensively to stick in the lineup, but fantasy managers will want to see either more offense or a larger role before considering him for their rosters.