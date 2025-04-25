Fantasy Hockey
Connor Brown News: Pots pair of goals in Game 3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Brown scored twice on three shots in Friday's 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Brown tied the game briefly at 3-3 in the second period, and he added a second empty-netter in the third to help secure the Oilers' first win of the series. The 31-year-old winger filled in on the top line late in the regular season, but he's since moved back to a bottom-six role now that the Oilers' forward group is healthier. Brown had 30 points in 82 regular-season contests, so he can be a decent source of depth scoring this postseason.

