Connor Brown News: Records multi-point effort Thursday

Brown registered a shorthanded goal and an even-strength assist in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Wild.

Brown found the back of the net when the Wild were on the power play less than two minutes into the second period, and his goal gave Edmonton a 3-1 lead. He'd also set up the final goal in the final stages of the third period, courtesy of a Derek Ryan tip-in. This was Brown's third multi-point effort of the season. However, he hasn't been a consistent source of scoring for the Oilers, and when factoring in his role in the fourth line, he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside going forward, even if he turned a few heads with his play in this contest.