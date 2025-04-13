Connor Brown News: Scores again in Sunday's win

Brown scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

The Connor connection worked again Sunday, as Brown's goal was set up by Connor McDavid to open the scoring at 0:59 of the second period. This was Brown's fourth goal in three games since joining McDavid on the top line, and it's a partnership that could last into the playoffs if it keeps yielding results. For the season, Brown has reached the 30-point mark (13 goals, 17 helpers) for the fifth time in his career and the first time since 2021-22. He's added 120 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 80 appearances in 2024-25.