Connor Brown News: Scores, assists Saturday

Brown recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Brown has posted back-to-back multi-point performances, but as productive as he has been in that two-game stretch, the 30-year-old winger can't be relied upon for sustained production in most fantasy formats. Brown has 12 points (five goals, seven helpers) in 30 games, but his lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis, as well as his role in the fourth line, limits his fantasy upside considerably.