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Connor Brown News: Scores on power play in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Brown scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Brown's goal tied the game at 1-1 in the first period. The 32-year-old winger has four goals and five assists over his last eight contests as he continues to excel in a top-six role while seeing time in all situations. Brown is up to 15 goals, 37 points, 99 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 66 appearances. He is three points away from securing the second 40-point campaign of his career.

Connor Brown
New Jersey Devils
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