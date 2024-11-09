Connor Brown News: Scores two goals in win

Brown scored twice on five shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Brown has three points over his last two games in a rare burst of offense for the 30-year-old winger. Both of his goals Saturday came in the third period, and the first one stood as the game-winner. Brown is up to three tallies, one assist, 32 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 15 appearances this season. He'll likely continue to play in a third-line role with no power-play time, so don't expect him to repeat this performance.