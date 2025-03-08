Fantasy Hockey
Connor Brown headshot

Connor Brown News: Snaps goal drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Brown scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Brown attempted a centering pass, but it was bounced back to him off a Dallas defender. The winger took advantage, burying the Oilers' fifth goal, which was ultimately the game-winner. Prior to Saturday, he had been limited to one assist over his last nine outings. Brown has put together a decent campaign in a bottom-six role with eight goals, 23 points, 85 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 63 appearances. He doesn't look to be at risk of losing much playing time when Trent Frederic (lower body) is activated from injured reserve for his Oilers debut.

