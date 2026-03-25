Connor Brown News: Tallies again Tuesday
Brown scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Stars.
Brown was part of the Devils' four-goal burst in the first period. The 32-year-old winger has three goals and four assists over his last five outings while playing in a top-six role, making him a quality depth addition in fantasy. Overall, he's earned 14 goals, 35 points, 96 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 63 appearances. He hasn't hit the 40-point mark since 2019-20, but he could get there again this year if he can keep up his recent success.
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