Connor Brown headshot

Connor Brown News: Tallies shorthanded goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Brown scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Brown has chipped in consistent offense over the last month, earning seven goals and eight assists across his last 16 games. The 32-year-old's tally was his second shortie of the campaign. He's up to a total of 18 goals, 43 points, 115 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 74 appearances this season. He's matched his career high in points from the 2019-20 campaign with the Senators, and he'll get one chance to set a new personal best Tuesday against the Bruins.

Connor Brown
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Brown See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Brown See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
5 days ago
Category Targets: Pickups to Fuel Playoff Charge
NHL
Category Targets: Pickups to Fuel Playoff Charge
Author Image
Corey Abbott
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
9 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
10 days ago