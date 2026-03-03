Connor Brown headshot

Connor Brown News: Three assists in last two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Brown had two assists Tuesday in a 5-1 win over the Panthers.

The veteran foward has three assists in his last two games, but just one shot. Overall, Brown has 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 54 games, and he's toiling on line two with Jack Hughes. He has gone 10 games without a goal, and he has just one in his last 26 contests.

Connor Brown
New Jersey Devils
