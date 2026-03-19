Connor Brown News: Three points in Wednesday's win
Brown scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one with the man advantage, in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
The veteran winger had a point in each period as he continues to thrive in a top-six role. Brown has four multi-point performances in the last nine games, a stretch in which he's erupted for three goals and 12 points while producing half his power-play points (one goal, two assists) on the season.
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