Connor Brown News: Two helpers in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Brown notched two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Both assists came on third-period tallies by Jack Hughes, as Brown helped his center complete a hat trick. Brown has a four-game point streak going, his longest of the season, during which he's collected a goal and six points.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Brown
