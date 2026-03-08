Connor Brown News: Two helpers in Saturday's win
Brown notched two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
Both assists came on third-period tallies by Jack Hughes, as Brown helped his center complete a hat trick. Brown has a four-game point streak going, his longest of the season, during which he's collected a goal and six points.
