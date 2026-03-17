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Connor Brown News: Two-point effort Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 5:51am

Brown scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Both points came in the second period, as Brown got the Devils on the board after they'd handed the visitors a 2-0 lead in the first. Brown has found a groove since the Olympic break while skating in a top-six role and seeing regular power-play shifts, and over the last eight games, he's produced two goals and nine points.

Connor Brown
New Jersey Devils
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