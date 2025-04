Clattenburg was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Sunday.

Clattenburg had 16 goals, 35 points and 108 PIM in 46 regular-season games with OHL Flint this season. Before the team got eliminated in the first round, he added one goal and an assist in five playoff outings. The Oilers selected the 19-year-old forward with the No. 160 pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.