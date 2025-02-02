Connor Clifton Injury: Won't play Sunday

Clifton (illness) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's game against New Jersey, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Clifton will miss his third straight game due to an illness after being a healthy scratch versus Edmonton on Jan. 25. However, he could be an option for Tuesday's matchup versus Columbus after participating in Saturday's practice. The 29-year-old defender has produced eight assists, 36 shots on goal, 69 blocked shots and 134 hits through 46 appearances this season. Once healthy, Clifton could replace Jacob Bryson in the lineup.