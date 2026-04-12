Connor Clifton headshot

Connor Clifton Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Clifton (upper body) won't play against Washington on Sunday.

Clifton will miss at least one game and is day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's regular-season finale against St. Louis. He has produced two goals, four assists, 34 shots on net, 83 blocked shots and 179 hits through 49 appearances this campaign.

Connor Clifton
Pittsburgh Penguins
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