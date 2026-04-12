Connor Clifton Injury: Won't play Sunday
Clifton (upper body) won't play against Washington on Sunday.
Clifton will miss at least one game and is day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's regular-season finale against St. Louis. He has produced two goals, four assists, 34 shots on net, 83 blocked shots and 179 hits through 49 appearances this campaign.
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